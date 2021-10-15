Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary. PM Modi wrote a tweet in Hindi in which he called Kalam, "a source of inspiration for countrymen". PM Modi further said that the Missile Man dedicated his life to make India strong, prosperous, and capable.

"Tributes to former President of the country, known as Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," prime minister Modi tweeted on Friday.

मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, graduated in Science from St Joseph's College, Trichy in 1954 and specialized in Aeronautical Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1957.

Dr Kalam is a pioneer in fiberglass technology and led a young team to initiate this effort in ISRO from design, development leading to the production of composites rocket motor cases. The former President made a significant contribution as Project Director to develop India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) which successfully injected the Rohini satellite into the near-earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of Space Club.

He was responsible for the evolution of ISRO's launch vehicle programme, particularly the PSLV configuration. After working for two decades in ISRO and mastering launch vehicle technologies, Dr. Kalam took up the responsibility of developing Indigenous Guided Missiles at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He was the Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development from July 1992 to December 1999. During this period he led to the weaponisation of strategic missile systems and the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in collaboration with Department of Atomic Energy, which made India a nuclear weapon State.

Dr Kalam has served as the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, in the rank of Cabinet Minister, from November 1999 to November 2001 and was responsible for evolving policies, strategies, and missions for many development applications.

Dr Kalam is one of the most distinguished scientists of India with the unique honour of receiving honorary doctorates from 48 Universities and institutions from India and abroad.

He was awarded the coveted civilian awards - Padma Bhushan (1981) and Padma Vibhushan (1990) and the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna (1997).

Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India on 25th July 2002. After five eventful years, he demitted office on 25th July 2007.

Dr Kalam authored a number of books, such as "Wings of Fire", "India 2020 - A Vision for the New Millennium", "My journey" and "Ignited Minds - Unleashing the power within India", "Indomitable Spirit", "Guiding Souls", "Envisioning an Empowered Nation", "Inspiring Thoughts", "Children Ask Kalam", "You are born to blossom", "Family and the Nation", "Life Tree" and "The Luminous Sparks" a collection of his poems.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.