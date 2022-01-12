Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Vivekananda devoted his life to national regeneration and motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay his tribute and wrote, “I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation."

Additionally, the Prime Minister also urged the nation to work together to fulfill the dreams of Swami Vivekananda had for the country. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra will be inaugurating the 25th National Youth Festival on Wednesday in Puducherry via video conferencing on the National Youth Day which is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration.

It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

This year, in view of the emerging Covid situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually from January 12-13. The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit wherein there will be panel discussions on four identified themes.

