PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, says his vision continues to guide India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on the 125th anniversary of his birth. Modi described him as one of India's foremost nation-builders whose ideals of nationalism, selfless service and national unity continue to inspire the country's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

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In a post on X, Modi said Mookerjee's life was defined by "scholarship, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service" and that he dedicated himself to strengthening India's unity, dignity and progress.

"Today, on the 125th Jayanti of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I bow to one of India's most remarkable nation-builders, whose life was defined by scholarship, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service. He dedicated himself to the cause of India's unity, dignity and progress," he wrote.

Highlighting Mookerjee's contributions, Modi described him as an outstanding thinker, educationist and institution-builder who promoted innovation and futuristic learning. He also credited him with laying the foundations of industrial self-reliance during his tenure as India's first Minister for Industry and Supply, while ensuring that traditional sectors, artisans and cottage industries continued to flourish.

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Recalling Mookerjee's humanitarian work during the Bengal Famine, Modi said it reflected his deep compassion for people in distress.

"Above all, his steadfast commitment to the unity and integrity of India remains an enduring source of inspiration," he said, adding, "As we move forward in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat, his vision continues to illuminate our path."

In another post, Modi said today was "a special day for countless people who cherish the ideals of nationalism and selfless service." He wrote that despite being born into a privileged family, his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, was one of India's leading educationists, Mookerjee chose a life of sacrifice and public service over personal comfort.

Modi said the defining principle of Mookerjee's public life was his unwavering commitment to the unity and indivisibility of India. He credited him with playing a key role during the partition to ensure that West Bengal remained part of India and said his opposition to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir eventually led to his arrest and death in detention. Referring to the Centre's 2019 decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A, Modi described it as "the most fitting tribute" to Mookerjee's sacrifice.

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PM Modi also highlighted Dr. Mookerjee's contribution to education, noting that he became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and introduced reforms that strengthened research, libraries, agriculture, teacher training and student welfare.Prime Minister further recalled Dr. Mookerjee's role in establishing landmark industrial projects such as the Damodar Valley Corporation and the Sindri Fertiliser Plant. PM Modi said he felt honoured to witness the revival of the Sindri plant during his tenure as Prime Minister, calling it one of the most special moments of his public life.

Remembering Dr. Mookerjee as the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he believed India needed a political alternative rooted in the country's civilisational values and democratic traditions. He also praised Dr. Mookerjee's decision to resign from Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet over differences on issues of national importance, describing it as an example of principled public life.

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