PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary

PM Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.”

Nehru's ‘visionary leadership’ Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Gandhi recalled Nehru's "visionary leadership" in laying a strong foundation for independent India.

"Respectful tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehruji laid a strong foundation for independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable. The legacy of Jawahar of India and his ideals will always guide us," Gandhi stated on X.

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined in paying tribute to Nehru at his memorial, Shanti Van, in Delhi.

Congress on its official X handle said, “On his death anniversary, we honour the nation's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, whose vision shaped modern India. His ideals of democracy, secularism & scientific temper continue to guide our way forward. Heartfelt tributes to his unmatched legacy & leadership.”

“Humble tributes on the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy, the one who took India from zero to the peak, the one who made India develop in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, our source of inspiration. 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

About Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru was a prominent freedom fighter who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. After the country gained freedom in 1947, he became India’s first Prime Minister, a position he held for over 16 years until his death from a heart attack on May 27, 1964. Following his passing, Lal Bahadur Shastri succeeded him as the second Prime Minister.