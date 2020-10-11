Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi pays tributes to Lok Nayak JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi pays tributes to Lok Nayak JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversary

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to 'Lok Nayak' Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh
  • 'India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land', PM Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to 'Lok Nayak' Jayaprakash Narayan on his 118th birth anniversary and remembered his contribution to the fight for freedom. He also remembered JP's ardent follower and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh's contribution to the country on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

"India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

"India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation," PM Modi tweeted.



"I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," PM Modi's tweet read.

The Prime Minister, in a subsequent tweet, said that Nanaji Deshmukh's work in the field of rural development was a source of motivation for him.

"The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti," he said.

