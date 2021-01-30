Paying tributes to the father of the nation on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Mahatma Gandhi's ideals continue to motivate millions.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India''s freedom and the well-being of every Indian."

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, "On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love."

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is 30 January, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

Mahatma Gandhi led India to freedom from British colonial rule. Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.





