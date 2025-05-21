PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary, Kharge calls former PM ‘a great son of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary. In a message on X, PM Modi wrote, “On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”

Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lanka-based terrorist organisation, on this day in 1991 while campaigning at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

His son Rahul Gandhi is currently the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay floral tribute Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi, Delhi. Other Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot, also paid tribute to the former PM at the memorial site.

In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the former PM "a great son of India" and highlighted the key decisions taken under his leadership such as lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution.

In another post, Sachin Pilot called Rajiv Gandhi a visionary leader who took India to new heights.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his 'Balidan Diwas'. Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary leader who gave direction to the country by providing a progressive outlook through his leadership and modern thinking. His decisions took India to new heights," Pilot wrote on X.

"His contribution is an inspiration to us and his memory will always live in our hearts," he added.

Congress remembers former PM Rajiv Gandhi Congress, in a post on X, also remembered the former PM and said that Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in the creation of modern India is unforgettable.

"Respectful tribute to the former Prime Minister of the country, Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi ji, on his death anniversary. Rajiv ji's contribution in the creation of modern India is unforgettable. His vision, thoughts on science-technology and youth empowerment inspire us even today," Congress said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted that Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation for a Digital India. He also shared his relationship with the former PM, calling him a mentor who inspired and empowered him.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. A visionary, he laid the foundation for a Digital India and ushered in the IT and telecom revolution," DK Shivakumar wrote on X.