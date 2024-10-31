On his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and participated in the Unity Day Parade, emphasizing Patel's commitment to national unity and sovereignty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

He also participated in the Unity Day Parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

On Thursday morning, the Prime Minister tweeted that Sardar Patel's top priority was to "protect the unity and sovereignty of the nation."

"His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," he added.

Since 2014, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated on October 31 as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, or National Unity Day.

PM Modi arrived at the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to Patel, near Ekta Nagar in the state’s Narmada district in the morning and offered flower petals to pay his respects to the Iron Man of India.Modi is on a two-day Gujarat visit from Wednesday. On the first day, he inaugurated significant development projects in Kevadia, unveiling initiatives valued at over ₹284 crore.

These projects are designed to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility, and promote regional sustainability. Among the highlights are new tourism and attraction centres aimed at boosting the global profile of the Statue of Unity and providing world-class amenities for visitors in Ekta Nagar.

The Statue of Unity, a globally recognized landmark, continues attracting tourists. Recent inaugurations include a bonsai garden, a sewage treatment plant, and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Centre. Additionally, a 50-bed sub-district hospital has been opened in Ekta Nagar, improving health and public services in the area.

The newly inaugurated sub-district hospital, built for ₹22 crore, features essential medical facilities such as a trauma centre, CT scan, ICU, labour room, and operation theatre. A new ICU-on-wheels service has also been launched to provide immediate emergency care.

To enhance traffic management and beautify Ekta Nagar, several traffic circles have been upgraded, and 10 smart bus stops and 10 pick-up stands have been constructed. The first phase wasunveiled during the event.

"Inaugurated key development works in Kevadia which will further enhance the facilities there," PM Modi stated in a post on X.