PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideas. In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts.

स्वामी विवेकानंद को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. January 12 is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is also observed as National Youth Day.









