Home >News >India >PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the inaugural address at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • 'Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideas far and wide!' PM Modi said
  • January 12 is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is also observed as National Youth Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideas. In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts. 

"Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideas far and wide!" he said. 

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. January 12 is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is also observed as National Youth Day.



