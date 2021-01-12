Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the inaugural address at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • 'Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideas far and wide!' PM Modi said
  • January 12 is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is also observed as National Youth Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideas. In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideas. In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts. 

"Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideas far and wide!" he said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird Flu outbreak: How different states are tackling the virus?

3 min read . 11:30 AM IST

Covid vaccine: Gujarat receives first consignment of 2.76 lakh doses

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST

Indian airlines begin vaccine deliveries

2 min read . 10:42 AM IST

China gives US tech the silent treatment

2 min read . 10:38 AM IST

"Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideas far and wide!" he said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird Flu outbreak: How different states are tackling the virus?

3 min read . 11:30 AM IST

Covid vaccine: Gujarat receives first consignment of 2.76 lakh doses

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST

Indian airlines begin vaccine deliveries

2 min read . 10:42 AM IST

China gives US tech the silent treatment

2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. January 12 is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is also observed as National Youth Day.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.