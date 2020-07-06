Home >News >India >PM Modi pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
PM Modi pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 08:18 AM IST

  • Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee made courageous efforts to further India's unity, PM Modi said
  • 'His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation,' PM Modi wrote on Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India's unity.

"I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India’s development. He made courageous efforts to further India’s unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation.," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Mookerjee was born on this day in 1901 in then Calcutta. He died on 23 June 1953 in Jammu and Kashmir under mysterious circumstances He was an accomplished barrister and educationist and became the youngest ever vice chancellor of Calcutta University at the age 33.

