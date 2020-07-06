PM Modi pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India's unity.

"I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India’s development. He made courageous efforts to further India’s unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation.," Modi wrote on Twitter.

I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India’s development. He made courageous efforts to further India’s unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

राष्ट्र की एकता और अखंडता के सूत्रधार, व देश के प्रथम उद्योग व आपूर्ति मंत्री डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जी के जन्मदिवस पर उन्हें मेरा नमन।



उन्होंने हमेशा देश को अपने जीवन से अधिक महत्वपूर्ण माना, वह आने वाली पीढियों के लिये एक प्रेरणा बनकर हमेशा उनके दिलों में जीवित रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/LgmonqDWfb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 6, 2020

Mookerjee was born on this day in 1901 in then Calcutta. He died on 23 June 1953 in Jammu and Kashmir under mysterious circumstances He was an accomplished barrister and educationist and became the youngest ever vice chancellor of Calcutta University at the age 33.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated