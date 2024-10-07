PM Narendra Modi celebrates Navratri, highlighting the unity in devotion to Maa Durga. He shares Aavati Kalay, a Garba he composed, as a tribute to Her grace and power, wishing for Her blessings to be upon everyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared Aavati Kalay, a Garba he composed, as a tribute to Goddess Durga, and wished for her "blessings to be upon everyone".

PM Narendra Modi said, “It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us."

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant Hindu festival that spans nine nights, honouring the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Taking place in the lunar month of Ashwin, the festival is characterized by intense worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural festivities.

In another post, PM said, “I thank Purva Mantri, a talented upcoming singer, for singing this Garba and presenting such a melodious rendition of it."

During Navratri, each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, representing various qualities such as strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees participate in fasting, sing devotional songs, and engage in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

The days of Navratri are of great significance to Hindus and are celebrated with great enthusiasm. The seventh day is specifically dedicated to worshiping 'Maa Kaalratri', a fierce aspect of Goddess Durga known for defeating demons, evil spirits, and negative energies, helping devotees dispel darkness.

This nine-day festival, also known as Rama Navratri, concludes with Rama Navami, which marks Lord Ram's birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, worshippers fast and honour Goddess Durga, performing Ghatasthapana, an important ritual for invoking goddess Shakti. Additionally, Navratri celebrates tranquillity and peace through Maha Gauri Mata.

With major celebrations like Navratri, Ramleela, Garba, and Dandiya, the festival season will continue with Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and other major festivities.