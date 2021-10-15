Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi performs bhoomi poojan of Surat hostel

PM Modi performs bhoomi poojan of Surat hostel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST ANI

Gujarat: The hostel building has residential facilities for around 1500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present during the event.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the hostel building has residential facilities for around 1500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students.

Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year.

Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is the educational and social transformation of weaker sections of society.

"It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship & skill development," it added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

