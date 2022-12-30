PM Modi performs last rites of his mother. Video

PM Modi performs last rites of his mother. Video2 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his elder brother performed the last rites of their mother Heeraben Modi on Friday. The PM and Somabhai Modi lit the pyre of their mother at the crematorium with the entire family surrounding them.
Hiraben passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 99. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. She is survived by five sons - PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai - and daughter Vasantiben.
Following her death in the early hours, the prime minister landed in Ahmedabad from Delhi in the morning and went to the residence of his mother.
He offered floral tributes to his mother there and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi and his brothers shouldered her mortal remains for some distance before placing them in a mortuary van. He also boarded the mortuary van, which reached a crematorium in Sector 30 in Gandhinagar city to perform the last rites of his mother.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Shankersinh Vaghela, business tycoon Gautam Adani, writer and religious leader Swami Sachchidanand, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhari, Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Thakor, former speaker Ramanlal Vora and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil were present for the cremation ceremony.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to his mother who turned 99 this year. He said when he met Heeraben Modi on her birthday, she had told him something that he will remember always. “Work with intelligence, live life with purity," his tweet read.
Honouring her “glorious" long life, the prime minister said that a “century rests at feet of God".
The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother Hiraben, also called Hiraba, during most of his Gujarat visits.
