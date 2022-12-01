PM Modi pitches for ‘mindset shift’ as India assumes G20 Presidency

Gone is the time to remain trapped in the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict, PM Modi said, adding that India’s G20 presidency will work to promote a universal sense of oneness
New Delhi: On the day India assumed G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a blog post said some countries remain trapped in the “zero-sum mindset" fighting over territory or resources and weaponising supplies of essential goods.
Lamenting that the world remains trapped in the same zero-sum mindset even today, PM Modi said, “We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are weaponised. We see it when vaccines are hoarded by a few, even as billions remain vulnerable."
“Some may argue that confrontation and greed are just human nature. I disagree. If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the lasting appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental one-ness of us all?" he added.
Gone is the time to remain trapped in the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict, PM Modi said, adding that India’s G20 presidency will work to promote a universal sense of one-ness.
“I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole," Modi wrote. “It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges," he added.
The world remains “trapped in the same zero-sum mindset." “We see it when countries fight over territory or resources. We see it when supplies of essential goods are weaponized."
“As India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself — can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can," he said in the write-up to share his thoughts on the significant milestone for Indian diplomacy.
“Our mindsets are shaped by our circumstances as through the history, humanity lived in scarcity. People fought for limited resources because their survival depended on denying them to others. Confrontation and competition between ideas, ideologies and identities became the norm," he said.
He wrote “our era need not be one of war," in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. “Today, we do not need to fight for our survival - our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one," Modi said.
The comment underscores New Delhi’s balancing act -- especially when it comes to Vladimir Putin’s war -- as it begins hosting G-20 meetings. Earlier this year, Modi urged the Russian president to seek peace in Ukraine, following neighbor and rival China in expressing concern about the conflict that has been roiling the global economy.
He also wrote about the greatest challenges of climate change, terrorism, and pandemics and staked claim to India’s democratic credentials over growing criticism of India’s “crackdowns" on civil liberties.
PM Modi also stressed that India’s G20 presidency theme – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ – is not just a slogan as it takes into account “recent changes in human circumstances.“
“Housing one-sixth of humanity, and with its immense diversity of languages, religions, customs and beliefs, India is a microcosm of the world," he wrote. “During our G20 Presidency, we shall present India’s experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world."
“Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard," Modi said.
“India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive," he added.
He also wrote about depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, for ensuring that geo-political tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises.
