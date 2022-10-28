New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed the idea of “One Nation, One Uniform" for police, in yet another pitch to have uniformity among various forces.

Addressing Chintan Shivir of states home ministers virtually, the prime minister said, “The One Nation, One Uniform for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. But let’s give it a thought," Modi said.

The prime minister said he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical.

He also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.

Modi said it was “very important" to maintain a good perception of police and the “wrongs here" should be addressed.

The chief ministers of eight states and home ministers and deputy chief ministers of 16 states gathered at the event. The Chintan Shivir is being chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Home Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the States, Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) are also attending the Shivir.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement, the Chintan Shivir is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues like the modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women’s safety, and drug trafficking among others.

PTI contributed to this story