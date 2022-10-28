PM Modi pitches for ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 02:09 PM IST
PM Modi said he is not trying to impose the idea and that it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years, but one could give it a thought
PM Modi said he is not trying to impose the idea and that it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years, but one could give it a thought
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed the idea of “One Nation, One Uniform" for police, in yet another pitch to have uniformity among various forces.