PM Modi plays traditional drum instrument in Karnataka: Watch

During a public rally in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, PM Modi on Thursday played a traditional drum instrument. The Prime Minister could be seen enjoying playing the instrument while the crowd was cheering at the rare sight. The public rally was organized for the distribution of title deeds (hakku patra) to the beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages of Karnataka.
The Prime Minister affirmed that the Government of Karnataka has taken a crucial step towards ensuring social justice for the people of Banjara community and also noted that the distribution was conducted in the holy month of January when our Constitution came into force.
More than 50,000 families of the Banjara community received the title deeds for the first time. PM Modi congratulated the people of the community from five districts including Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar, and Vijayapura. He stressed that the occasion will ensure a bright future for families living in 'tanda' inhabitations.
Prime Minister informed about the crucial decision of the state government to declare more than 3,000 ‘tanda’ inhabitations as revenue villages. He congratulated the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai for the remarkable decision.
PM Modi said that after the recognition as revenue villages, the government will equip these villages with basic amenities and the families will live more freely in the area. Services like bank loan facilities will also be easily accessible after the distribution of title deeds.
He delved into the other welfare measures taken for the Banjara community like scholarships for youth, help in livelihood, and pukka houses. PM Modi stressed on the early resolution of problems arising due to the nomadic lifestyle of the community.
The leader also targeted the previous governments and emphasized that the steps which are taken today were recommended in 1993 but no action was taken back then, due to the vote-bank politics. "But now that indifferent atmosphere has changed," the Prime Minister said.
