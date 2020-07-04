PM Modi posts congratulatory message to Donald Trump on US Independence Day

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday posted a congratulatory message to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the US Independence Day.

In it, he underlined the similarities between India and the US noting that both countries were democracies and cherished the freedom and human enterprise that is represented by 4 July.

“I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.

@WhiteHouse," Modi wrote in his Twitter message.

The US has been one of the most vocal supporters of India in its ongoing tensions with China along the border. Trump last week said the Chinese aggression along the line of actual control border between the two countries represented a pattern in the behaviour of China towards its neighbours. And earlier, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said the US was moving it’s troops out of Europe and looking at “rebalancing“ them in Asia given China’s aggressive actions towards its neighbours including India.

Modi did not wish Chinese President Xi Jinping for his birthday on 15 June this year though he had done so the previous four years. It was on the evening of 15 June that Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a brutal clash along the LAC in Ladakh’s Galwan region in which 20 Indian army personnel including a colonel rank officer were killed. Ties have been on a downward spiral since tensions first erupted in May with tensions between the two neighbours escalating after the 15 June clash.

The US has its own reasons for being hostile to China — trade being one irritant in ties. Trump has also blamed China for allowing the spread of the novel corona virus that has affected 11 million people across the world including in the US since it first surfaced in Hubei province in December.

