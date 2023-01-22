PM Modi praises CJI DY Chandrachud for advocating Supreme Court judgments in regional languages2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:36 PM IST
- Prime Minister also attached the video with the tweet in which the CJI can be heard vouching for the translation of the judgments of the court
While emphasizing that the government is making efforts to promote education in regional languages, PM Modi on Sunday took on Twitter to appreciate a recent remark by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud about making the judgments of the Supreme Court available in regional languages.
