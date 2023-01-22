While emphasizing that the government is making efforts to promote education in regional languages, PM Modi on Sunday took on Twitter to appreciate a recent remark by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud about making the judgments of the Supreme Court available in regional languages.

Prime Minister also attached the video with the tweet in which the CJI can be heard vouching for the translation of the judgments of the court and recommended using technology for the purpose.

"At a recent function, the CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi added that the central government is making numerous efforts to encourage using regional languages to impart even technical education like medicine and engineering.

"India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The Central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one's Matru Bhasha," he said in another tweet.

With an intention to reach every Indian in a language that they can understand, CJI Chandrachud emphasized the availability of translated copies of the court judgments.

"The next step in our mission is to provide translated copies of the judgements of the Supreme Court in every Indian language. What good it is to a rural litigant who does not understand the tenour and language tenacity in English. So unless we reach out to our citizens in a language which they can understand, in a manner which they can comprehend," Chief Justice of India said while addressing the Facilitation function by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

"The work we do is not reaching out to 99 per cent of our population. Therefore I do believe the technology...There is always a certain degree of criticism when you adopt the technology. There is a technological divide with people who do not have access to technology, we left out. But my mission for the use of technology is the technology must reach out to those who do not have access and not to therefore create further barriers to access through technology" he added.

