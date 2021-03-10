Subscribe
PM Modi praises 'courageous' CISF on its raising day

PM Modi praises 'courageous' CISF on its raising day

09:21 AM IST

The CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its raising day, saying their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to the courageous @CISFHQrs personnel and their families. Their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued. In 2019, I had attended the Raising Day celebrations of CISF. Here is what I had spoken then," Modi said in a tweet, posting the speech he had delivered in 2019.

CISF officials around the country will celebrate CISF Raising Day with a parade and medals will be distributed to officers today. India will celebrate its 51st CISF Raising Day this year.

