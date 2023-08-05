Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the ‘exceptional’ Indian compound women's team for winning the gold medal in the World Archery Championships that were held in Berlin. The Indian contingent consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur scripted history by winning the first-ever gold medal for India at the archery world championships in any category.

Also Read: PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg Praising the Indian team for an outstanding performance, the Prime Minister wrote, “A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women's Team brings home India's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions! Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the Indian contingent for scripting history, The Congress President wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our women's team scripts history at the World Archery Championships ! Many congratulations to the formidable trio of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur who clinched the first ever gold🥇for India in Berlin. India is proud of your accomplishment, and we wish you a bright future ahead!"

The Indian women's compound team won the gold medal after defeating the Mexico contingent of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofa Hernandez Jeon, and Andrea Becerra 235-229 in a one-sided affair. Earlier, the Indian team had defeated Colombia 220-216 in the semi-finals and Chinese Taipei 228-226 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Indian archery team has won a gold medal for the first time since making its debut at World Archery Championships in 1981. However, India has lost the World Archery Championships finals four times in recurve section and five times in the non-Olympic compound discipline, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)