Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the Indian contingent for scripting history, The Congress President wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our women's team scripts history at the World Archery Championships ! Many congratulations to the formidable trio of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur who clinched the first ever gold🥇for India in Berlin. India is proud of your accomplishment, and we wish you a bright future ahead!"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}