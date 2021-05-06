Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of the Navy, Army and Air Force in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister wrote on Twitter, "Jal', 'Thal' and 'Nabh'...our armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening the fight against COVID-19".

The Prime Minister's remarks came in response to a tweet by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The defence minister on Thursday wrote a full blog that how the Indian armed forces actively came forward and provided support and assistance as the second wave of coronavirus ravages the country.

Rajnath Singh on Twitter wrote, "Fighting the Invisible Enemy: MoD's Response on COVID-19 Surge Sensing the emergency, the whole Government machinery immediately swung into action by mobilising all possible resources".

Singh highlighted some of the key achievements of the armed forces amid the Covid-19 crisis. For instance, "DRDO has set up a 500-bed COVID-19 facility each in New Delhi and Lucknow, a 900-bed hospital in Ahmedabad and converted ESIC Hospital in Patna to COVID hospital with 500 beds".

He further underscored IAF's effort to augment the supply of oxygen amid the shortages. Singh wrote, "The IAF carried out sorties from within India and abroad. IAF transport aircraft carried out 50 sorties, airlifting 61 oxygen containers of 1142 MT capacity from abroad. Within the country, It carried out 344 sorties, airlifting 230 containers of 4527 MT capacity till 05th of May 2021".

Singh said that the Indian Navy deployed its ships to augment the mission for meeting the oxygen requirements. "INS Jalashwa and Airavat have been deployed for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in the Middle East and South-East Asia," he wrote.

"I have directed the Armed Forces to extend all possible assistance to the civil administration to tide over the crisis. People have great faith and trust in the capabilities of the Armed Forces", said Singh.

Singh added that Emergency Financial Powers were granted to the armed forces so that Formation Commanders can establish and operate quarantine facilities/hospitals and undertake procurement/repair of equipment/items/material/stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against the pandemic.

The powers were in addition to the emergency financial powers delegated to Director General Medical Services (Army/Navy/Air Force), head of Medical Branches at Formation/Command Headquarters of Army/Navy/Air Force/Andaman & Nicobar Command and Joint Staff including Command Medical Officers of Navy and Principal Medical Officers of Air Force (Major General and equivalent/Brigadiers and equivalent), said the defence minister.

