PM Modi praises Navy, Army and IAF in fight against coronavirus

He further underscored IAF's effort to augment the supply of oxygen amid the shortages. Singh wrote, "The IAF carried out sorties from within India and abroad. IAF transport aircraft carried out 50 sorties, airlifting 61 oxygen containers of 1142 MT capacity from abroad. Within the country, It carried out 344 sorties, airlifting 230 containers of 4527 MT capacity till 05th of May 2021".