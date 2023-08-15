comScore
PM Modi praises Supreme Court's move for regional languages, CJI Chandrachud responds with folded hands

 1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:30 PM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar

In January 2023, the Supreme Court said that the judgments of the Supreme Court will be translated into four regional languages

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud who was among the guests at the Independence Day event acknowledged the praise and responded with folded hands (mint)Premium
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud who was among the guests at the Independence Day event acknowledged the praise and responded with folded hands (mint)

During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of regional languages and lauded the Supreme Court for translating operative parts of its judgments into regional languages. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud who was among the guests at the Independence Day event acknowledged the praise and responded with folded hands.

"I thank the Supreme Court. It has said that now the operative part of the judgment will be translated in the language the litigant speaks," PM Modi said while emphasizing that “the relevance of mother tongue is increasing."

In January 2023, the Supreme Court said that the judgments of the Supreme Court will be translated into four regional languages- Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Odia. The translation into regional languages will help in the access to justice for the citizens.

Later, during the Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, DY Chandrachud talked about PM Modi's speech. "PM today in his Independence Day speech at Red Fort mentioned the efforts of the Supreme Court to translate the judgments in regional languages. Up to now, 9,423 judgments have been translated into regional languages," the top judge said.

High Courts have also started translating

Several high courts have also commenced the practice of delivering legal decisions in languages spoken regionally, in addition to English.

Previously, the Supreme Court had chosen to issue its rulings in nine different regional languages back in 2019, a decision that received recognition and praise from the former President, Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Modi praised CJI's efforts earlier also when in a Mumbai even CJI Chandrachud said that the “next step... is to provide translated copies of the judgments of the Supreme Court in every Indian language."

“At a recent function, the honorable CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters," PM Modi tweeted while sharing a part of the video of CJI.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 03:30 PM IST
