PM Modi praises Supreme Court's move for regional languages, CJI Chandrachud responds with folded hands 15 Aug 2023
In January 2023, the Supreme Court said that the judgments of the Supreme Court will be translated into four regional languages
During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of regional languages and lauded the Supreme Court for translating operative parts of its judgments into regional languages. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud who was among the guests at the Independence Day event acknowledged the praise and responded with folded hands.