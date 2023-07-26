As the Opposition parties prepare for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, an old video of 2019 is breaking the internet in which PM Modi can be seen predicting no-confidence motion in 2023. The video was shared by some BJP leaders including Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauding the Prime Minister for his prediction.

"I want congratulate the Opposition and hope that they work harder and get an opportunity to bring another no-confidence motion in 2023," PM Modi can be heard saying in Lok Sabha in 2019.

When one of the Opposition leaders pointed this out as his arrogance, PM Modi was quick to assert that it was his dedication to the country. PM Modi then took a jibe at the Congress and said that it was their arrogance which brought them down from 400 seats in Lok Sabha to 40 seats. He said that it is the serving attitude of the BJP which brought them from just 2 seats in Lok Sabha to the ruling benches.

Opposition parties are moving a no-confidence motion against the Union Council of Ministers as the monsoon session of Parliament faced continuous disruption since its beginning over the demand for discussion on the Manipur issue. The Opposition benches are demanding answers from PM Modi over the law and order situation in the state, while the government holds the view that the Prime Minister has already spoken on the issue and it comes under the jurisdiction of Home Minister Amit Shah who is ready for a discussion in the house.

"You have heard what PM Modi had to say (about Manipur) on the first day of the Parliament. There is nothing much to add to it and that makes the government's and PM's intent clear," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said as per PTI.

Opposition accepts that they don't have numbers

Interestingly, the Opposition is accepting the fact that they do not have enough numbers to successfully pass the no-confidence motion, but they are still going ahead with the move calling it about Manipur's fight for justice.

"INDIA alliance is aware of its numbers in the Lok Sabha but this is not just about numbers. This is about Manipur's fight for justice. A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament. We want to tell PM Modi to come to the Parliament and address the nation as this matter is not about Manipur alone anymore but it has spread over to other states as well. In the interest of national security and integrity of the country, the PM should address the country from inside the Parliament..." Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said.