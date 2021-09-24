PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented special gifts to US Vice President Kamala Harris. Both the leaders met in-person for the first time after Harris took over as US Vice President.

PM Modi gifted Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, who was a senior Indian government officer, in a wooden handicraft frame and a 'meenakari' chess set.

PM Modi in a very touching gesture presented Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. P V Gopalan was a senior and respected government officer who served in various positions, a government official told the news agency PTI.

PM Modi also gifted Harris a 'gulabi meenakari' chess set. The craft of 'gulabi meenakari' is closely associated with Varanasi, one of the oldest cities of the world and the prime minister's Lok Sabha constituency, the officials said.

According to the officials, each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday met with Harris at the White House where he described India and America as "natural partners". Both the leaders decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy and in the Indo-Pacific.

Besides Harris, PM Modi also presented gifts to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga, who are also part of Quad.

While Morrison was gifted a 'silver gulabi meenakari ship', Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga was gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue, according to PTI.

The ship gifted to Morrison is also distinctly handcrafted and its brightness reflects Varanasi's dynamism, the officials told the news agency.

PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Suga and Morrison on Thursday.

PM Modi is on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, attend the first in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.