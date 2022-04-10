This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi and President Biden will also exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. The two leaders will review the ongoing bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. The two leaders will review the ongoing bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.
PM Modi and President Biden will also exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.
PM Modi and President Biden will also exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.
“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Monday, April 11 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will meet virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Monday, April 11 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the MEA added.
The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the MEA added.
Biden last spoke to PM Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.
Biden last spoke to PM Modi with other Quad Leaders in March.
Meanwhile, India and US dialogue will hold a 2+2 ministerial dialogue today to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, India and US dialogue will hold a 2+2 ministerial dialogue today to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The India-US 2+ 2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place from 10 to 15 April.
The India-US 2+ 2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place from 10 to 15 April.
The Indian delegation will be led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and the US will be represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin.
The Indian delegation will be led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and the US will be represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin.
According to Defence Minister, he will travel to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Hawai as part of the trip.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Defence Minister, he will travel to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Hawai as part of the trip.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed in the fourth edition of the dialogue.
The unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed in the fourth edition of the dialogue.
"The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence, and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson had said at a media briefing.
"The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence, and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship," Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson had said at a media briefing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!