PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary
PM Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. (ANI)

PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary

25 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also paid their tributes at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi of the late Prime Minister in Delhi.

Before heading to the memorial, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that Vajpayee's efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered

"Tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Under his visionary leadership, he took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister will also release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume' today.

The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of the former Prime Minister and contains his notable speeches delivered in Parliament. The book also contains some rare photographs from his public life.

The day is also observed as Good Governance Day. The book will be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

With agency inputs

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

