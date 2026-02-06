PM Modi, President Murmu hail India's record sixth U-19 World Cup 2026 triumph

India’s Under-19 cricket team scripted history on Friday, clinching a record-extending sixth ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title with a dominant 100-run win over England in the final at Harare, Zimbabwe. The emphatic victory triggered an outpouring of praise from across the country, led by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with current and former cricketers.

In a post on X, President Murmu congratulated the young side for their historic achievement, applauding the team’s composure and consistency throughout the tournament.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 for the record sixth time! Remaining undefeated throughout the tournament, the team has done the nation proud with its dominant performance. I wish the talented young players a very bright future ahead. I am sure that Indian cricket will go from strength to strength,” the President wrote.

Prime Minister Modi echoed the sentiment, saying India’s emerging cricket talent had once again shone on the global stage. He added that the triumph would inspire young sportspersons across the country.

“Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons,” PM Modi wrote.

India’s title-winning campaign was capped by a breathtaking performance from 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who produced one of the most remarkable knocks in U-19 World Cup history. The teenage batter smashed 175 off just 80 balls, powering India to a massive 411 for nine. England were never able to recover and eventually fell well short of the target.

India women’s team star Smriti Mandhana also joined the celebrations, sharing moments from the final on social media and praising the youngsters for their fearless brand of cricket.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who led India to the U-19 title in 2008, congratulated the squad and highlighted the country’s sustained dominance at the age-group level. He lauded both the players and support staff for continuing India’s strong development pipeline.

India men’s head coach Gautam Gambhir called the win a glimpse into Indian cricket’s future, while veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin described the campaign as a reflection of fearless modern white-ball cricket.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh termed the final a “dominating performance”, while India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav reserved special praise for Sooryavanshi’s composure and attacking intent on the biggest stage.

International voices also took note, with South African great Dale Steyn predicting a bright future for the teenage sensation.