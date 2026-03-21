PM Modi, President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders extend Eid ul-Fitr greetings, wish for harmony and happiness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of the naton on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing everyone happiness and health.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!," wrote the PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu too greeted the nation on the occasion, highlighting the values enshrined in the festival.

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"Heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen, especially Muslim sisters and brothers, on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr. This festival teaches us lessons in self-restraint, service, charity, and compassion for the deprived classes. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to strengthen our society and country," wrote Murmu on X.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, meanwhile, wished people across the nation joy and harmony.

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"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion inspire hope, harmony, and compassion, and usher in joy and success," Radhakrishnan wrote in a post on X.

Several other leaders from the NDA government extended their greetings as well.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju wished everyone a happy Eid, writing, "Wishing everyone a joyous & blessed Eid-ul-Fitr! May this special day bring happiness, prosperity & new opportunities for all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of togetherness & gratitude with our loved ones."

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also extended his greetings — "May your prayers & fasts be accepted, and may God bless us all with peace, prosperity and happiness. Let us continue to work together with compassion and unity for our great country," he wrote on X.

Opposition leaders extend Eid greetings Opposition leaders from around the country too took to X to wish everyone a joyous Eid.

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Leader of Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi wished Indians celebrating Eid joy, prosperity, and good health in a video message posted on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge too wished everyone a joyous celebration.

"Eid is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness. It reminds us of the strength found in our shared humanity and the beauty of our diverse, pluralistic society," Kharge wrote, adding, "May this blessed occasion bring peace, prosperity, and inspire us all to extend kindness and service to those around us. Eid Mubarak!"

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently acquitted in the Delhi excise policy case, said, “Heartiest Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all fellow countrymen. May this festival bring progress, harmony, and prosperity into the lives of all of you. May your life remain happy, healthy, and prosperous.”

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims following the end of the month-long, dawn-to-dusk fasting during Ramadan and falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

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