Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his last respects to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh. The veteran boxer passed away on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer.

"Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sorrow over Singh's demise. "Ngangom Dingko Singh’s untimely demise has saddened me. He was a great boxer and an exceptional sportsperson. His life was brief but will remain inspiring to the youth, especially from Manipur, for long. My condolences to his family and fans."

Ngangom Dingko Singh’s untimely demise has saddened me. He was a great boxer and an exceptional sportsperson. His life was brief but will remain inspiring to the youth, especially from Manipur, for long. My condolences to his family and fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2021

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, tweeted: "I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family."

Six-time world champion Mary Kom also paid her respects to Singh. "You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP #DingkoSingh," she tweeted.

You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP #DingkoSingh pic.twitter.com/vSbVfJG2vP — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 10, 2021

Professional boxer Vijender Singh also remembered Dingko Singh on his passing. "My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey and struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief and mourning."

Dinko Singh was suffering from liver cancer for a long time. He had to be airlifted to Delhi from Imphal for treatment. He was diagnosed with coronavirus, but the former boxer recovered soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics