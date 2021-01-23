OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT file photo) (HT_PRINT)
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT file photo) (HT_PRINT)

PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 09:40 AM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence
  • President Kovind said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

PM Modi said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Workers on contract for Indian Railways, erect infrastructure for drawing electric cable lines over railway tracks for use by locomotives on the outskirts of Bangalore on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
A view of the Noida Gate after farmers blocked Chilla (Delhi-Noida border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in Noida on Monday. (HT Photo)

Noida Police invokes Section 144, no protest, private drones allowed till 31 Jan

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane prepares

Pakistan Airlines pays $7 mn to jet company after plane seized in Malaysia

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'The honour is ours': PM Modi's reply to Brazil President's 'Dhanyawaad' for Covid vaccine

2 min read . 10:20 AM IST

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country," he said.

President Kovind said Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made an extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as "Parakram Diwas" to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers," the President tweeted.

"Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle. Netaji's patriotism and sacrifice shall always inspire us. We are committed to strengthen the spirit of freedom so strongly espoused by him," he said in another tweet.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road on Saturday. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central Government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout