Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to undertake more structural reforms to put the economy on an accelerator amid sagging sentiments due to an impending recession and rating agency Moody’s downgrading India’s sovereign rating.

“On the one hand, we have to take strict steps to fight this Virus and save the lives of the countrymen and on the other hand we have to stabilize the economy and speed it up. We will together take up more structural reforms that will change the course of our country," Modi said addressing the annual session of the industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry.

Modi said India is moving towards a growth-oriented future. “Reforms for us are not any random or scattered decisions. Reform for us is daring to take decisions and taking them to their logical conclusions," he added.

Though government has substantially eased the over two month long nationwide lockdown, flight of migrant workers, restrictions on inter-state movements and downbeat consumer sentiments are expected to drag down the country’s economy to its worst recession in FY21. While cutting India’s sovereign rating to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook, Moody’s on Monday said implementation of reforms by the central government has been relatively weak.

Modi said though coronavirus may have slowed down the speed of the growth, India has overtaken the lockdown phase and entered in the Un-Lock Phase one. “A large part of Economy has opened in Unlock-Phase 1. A lot is going to open after 8th June. Getting Growth Back has started," he added.

Data released by the statistics department last week showed economic growth in FY20 slumped to its lowest in 11 years at 4.2%. Most economists expect the economy to contract at least by 5% in FY21.

Charting out his vision for a self-reliant India, Modi said India should not be dependent on any other country on strategic sectors but should remain fully integrated with the world economy. Prime minister said Indian industry should take advantage of the trust developed in rest of the world. “World is looking for a trusted and reliable partner. We have the potential, strength and ability. Countries are also thinking whether old policies will work. New churning is happening. Expectation has grown from India. Confidence on India has grown. The Indian industry should take advantage of it," he added.

Prime minister Modi said building a self-reliant India is about creating strong enterprise in India that can become global forces. “It is about generating employment, empowering people to create solutions. It is about building robust and local supply chains which can strengthen global supply chains. We should now make products that are “Made In India" for the world," he added.

Former chief economic adviser in the finance ministry Shankar Acharya said it is important for India to keep its trade policy as open as possible as pickup in demand in rest of the world will play a major role in boosting India’s economic growth in coming months. “The expectation is as the year progresses, you will see recovery in other economies and revival of world trade. Potential of external demand will be important for our recovery in next 18 months as domestic investment will remain sluggish, consumption will rebound in a subdued manner and government will be constrained of funds," he added while speaking at a separate session at the CII event.

Calling for reducing non-essential imports to the minimum, Modi said industry should set targets for each sector to increase productivity. “Priority sectors such as furniture, air conditioners, footwear, leather have been identified. We import more than 30% of our demand for air-conditioners. Despite being a major leather producer, our global share in exports is minimal. We are also trying to reduce imports of mobile phones and defence items," he added.

