PM Modi promises to double India's natural gas pipeline network in next 6 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline built at cost of ₹3,000 crore. Speaking at the event, he said that a gas-based economy is crucial for Atmanirbhar Bharat and work is being done in the direction of 'One Nation, One Gas Grid'.

"It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for people of Karnataka and Kerala. India is focusing on gas-based economy and lot of work is being done on 'One Nation, One Gas Grid'. The gas-based economy is also crucial for Atmanirbhar Bharat," said PM Modi at the inauguration.

"Natural gas pipeline network to be doubled in 5-6 yrs; CNG stations to be raised to 10,000 from current 1,500," PM Modi said at the event.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the event.

The 450-km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd. It will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka), while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector.

