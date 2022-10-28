PM Modi proposes idea of ‘One Nation One Uniform’ for police

PM Modi proposes idea of ‘One Nation One Uniform’ for police2 min read . 12:03 PM IST
- PM Modi said, ‘One Nation, One Uniform for police may happen, may not happen today, may take 5, 50, or 100 years, but let's give it a thought'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mooted the idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police, saying it is just a suggestion and he is not trying to impose it on the states. Addressing Chintan Shivir of states home ministers virtually, the prime minister said, "One Nation, One Uniform" for police may happen, may not happen today, may take 5, 50, or 100 years, but let's give it a thought".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mooted the idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police, saying it is just a suggestion and he is not trying to impose it on the states. Addressing Chintan Shivir of states home ministers virtually, the prime minister said, "One Nation, One Uniform" for police may happen, may not happen today, may take 5, 50, or 100 years, but let's give it a thought".
PM Modi said he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical. Further, Prime Minister advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals.
PM Modi said he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical. Further, Prime Minister advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals.
He said cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre. The PM urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.
He said cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre. The PM urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.
Modi said it was "very important" to maintain a good perception of police and that the "wrongs here" should be addressed. He said police and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcomes, and protection for the common man.
Modi said it was "very important" to maintain a good perception of police and that the "wrongs here" should be addressed. He said police and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcomes, and protection for the common man.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the two-day Chintan Shivir is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the two-day Chintan Shivir is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters.
The chief ministers of eight states and home ministers and deputy chief ministers of 16 states gathered at the event. The Chintan Shivir is being chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.
The chief ministers of eight states and home ministers and deputy chief ministers of 16 states gathered at the event. The Chintan Shivir is being chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.
Earlier this month, the Centre announced the 'one nation, one fertiliser' under which all subsidised fertilisers will be sold under the 'Bharat' brand across the country.
Earlier this month, the Centre announced the 'one nation, one fertiliser' under which all subsidised fertilisers will be sold under the 'Bharat' brand across the country.
The Centre took this initiative to reduce the criss-cross movement of fertilisers (urea, di-ammonium phosphate, and potash have fixed nutrient content as specified under the fertiliser control order and which does not change with brands) that will eventually help reduce freight subsidy bills and improve the availability.
The Centre took this initiative to reduce the criss-cross movement of fertilisers (urea, di-ammonium phosphate, and potash have fixed nutrient content as specified under the fertiliser control order and which does not change with brands) that will eventually help reduce freight subsidy bills and improve the availability.