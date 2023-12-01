comScore
PM Modi addresses climate change summit in Dubai, proposes India as host of COP33

PM Modi pitches for India to host COP summit in 2028, says India achieved emission targets ahead of schedule

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 UN Climate Summit (AP)Premium
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 UN Climate Summit (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched for India to host the Conference of the Parties summit in 2028. The remarks were made during an address in Dubai as the latest edition of the climate change conference began. The PM also noted that India had achieved its emission intensity targets 11 years ahead of the committed time frame and remained on track to achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution targets.

“Today, India has presented an excellent example of the balance between ecology and economy before the world. Despite India being home to 17% of the world's population, its contribution to Global Carbon Emissions is less than 4%. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets," he said.

The PM also told delegates at the opening of the COP28 high-level segment for HoS/HoG that his country intended to “bring down emissions intensity by 45% till 2030" and had decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. India is working towards a goal of net zero by 2070.

What is the Conference of the Parties or COP summit?

 

COP is an annual UN-hosted meeting that brings together delegates from nearly 200 countries. Negotiations focusing on fighting climate change rotate among regions and draw tens of thousands including world leaders and industry chiefs.

This year's summit — held in Dubai — has officially become the largest-ever UN climate summit with 80,000 registered participants. For the first time, the registration process also made note of their employers and affiliations – making it easier to detect lobbyists and identify negotiators' potential conflicts of interest. During the previous summit held in Egypt for example, NGOs contended that oil and gas lobbyists outnumbered most national delegations.

There are nearly 23,500 people from official government teams attending COP28. Travelling with them are 27,208 policy experts, academics, representatives of professional organisations and senior company executives from oil giants. According to the organisers, there are also around 400,000 people who have registered to get a day pass to the vast "green zone" around the talks on the site of the Dubai Expo 2020, which has been turned into a huge fair showcasing businesses and environmental innovation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 04:18 PM IST
