New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Democracy is not just a system but a natural tendency of India.

Prime Minister attended the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference via video conferencing today.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, "Democracy is not just a system in India. Democracy is India's nature and natural tendency. We have to take the country to new heights in the coming years. These resolutions will be fulfilled only by 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's effort). And in democracy and the federal system of India, when we talk about 'Sabka Prayas' then the states play a key role."

He emphasized that with the efforts of everyone the nation achieved new heights.

The Prime Minister gave an idea of ​​the 'One Nation One Legislative Platform'. “A portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country", the Prime Minister said.

"Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness. the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' should be there. Our own conduct in the house should be according to Indian values. It is the responsibility of all of us," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the next 25 years are very important for India. In this, he urged the parliamentarians to realize only one mantra - duty, duty, duty

Prime Minister said the traditions and arrangements of the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies should be Indian in nature.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021.

To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference is being held in Shimla on November 17 and November 18. The first Conference was held in Shimla in 1921.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh were also present at today's event.

