During the address the PM proposed the a 'P-3' approach.

The P-3 approach stands for "pro-planet people", he added.

"We contribute 5 per cent of global carbon usage but our commitment to phasing out non-renewable energy is 100 per cent," PM Modi said.

He added, "Throwaway culture and consumerism has enhanced the climate challenge."

The Prime Minister at the conference said that, India is promoting 'Ease of Doing Business'. By reducing our Corporate tax rate, we are making it most competitive.

The World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Virtual Summit will host world leaders and heads of important institutions and organisations around the world who will discuss and present their ideas on how to address them.

The three main areas of concern at the summit are Climate Action, Pandemic Recovery, and Economic and Social Resilience.

The global issues that will be discussed here are race to net-zero emissions, ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic.

The Prime minister during the conference also mentioned, “we Indians have an unwavering trust in our Democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians."

