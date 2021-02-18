PM Modi proposes special visas for doctors, nurses to tackle future emergencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested boosting collaboration among countries of South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region, which could include special visa arrangements for medical professionals and a regional air ambulance service, to counter future pandemic-like challenges.

Speaking at the start of a workshop organised by India among countries of the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation and the Indian Ocean Region, considered within India’s traditional sphere of influence, Modi said countries in the region had worked closely since the outbreak of the pandemic last year to restrict the spread of the disease and deaths to among the lowest in the world. In the deployment of vaccines too, countries in the region should similarly work together, the prime minister said.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Seychelles are among the countries invited for the workshop, a person familiar with the matter said. India's health secretary Rajesh Bhushan is to chair the event. Each participating country has been invited to name two officials to attend the event – a senior health ministry official and another who heads the technical team in charge of covid-19 management, the person said.

Given the close cooperation among countries in the region Modi suggested "creating a special visa scheme for our doctors and nurses so that they can travel quickly within our region during health emergencies on the requirement of the receiving country."

“Can our civil aviation ministries coordinate a regional air ambulance agreement for medial contingencies?" the prime minister said. He also floated the idea of creating a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the efficacy of covid-19 vaccines among the people of these countries. A regional network for promoting technology assisted epidemiology for preventing future pandemics was another proposal that the prime minister put forward.

Making a strong pitch for regional solidarity, Modi said, “If we focus on all that unites us, our region can overcome not only the present pandemic but also our other challenges too," pointing to poverty, natural disasters and climate change.

"If the 21st century is to be the Asian century, it cannot be without greater integration among the countries of South Asia and Indian Ocean island countries," he added.

Previously too, New Delhi had conducted training for officials from some countries for the administering covid-19 vaccines. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Morocco, Oman and Seychelles were among the countries whose officials were trained in the safe administration of vaccines, waste management, training of health staff, monitoring of possible adverse reactions to the inoculation, and monitoring and supervision.

India has sent vaccines to some 25 countries -- as gifts and as exports -- so far. According to the Indian foreign ministry, India has supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses of covid-19 vaccine to the global community so far.

