Budget 2026: PM Modi pushes for mission-mode reforms to sustain long-term growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 December called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors to sustain long-term growth to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, news agency PTI reported.

Interacting with a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog ahead of Union Budget for 2026, PM Modi also made a case for building world- class capabilities and attaining global integration. The theme of the interaction was ‘Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat’.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi pens note on LinkedIn, calls 2025 year of reforms

During the interaction, PM Modi stressed that India’s policy making and budgeting must remain anchored with the vision for 2047, the news agency said.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need to ensure that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

Viksit Bharat as a national aspiration Speaking about Viksit Bharat as a national aspiration, he noted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration.

During the interaction, the economists shared strategic insights on enhancing productivity and competitiveness across the manufacturing and services sectors.

The participants also noted that the unprecedented flurry of cross sectoral reforms in 2025, and their further consolidation in the coming year, will ensure that India continues to chart its path as one of the fastest growing global economies by strengthening its foundations and unlocking newer opportunities, PTI said.

Advertisement

The discussion focused on accelerating structural transformation through increased household savings, robust infrastructure development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka on December 31

The group explored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an enabler of cross-sectoral productivity and also discussed the continued scaling of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Who attended the meeting? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Principal Secretaries to Prime Minister P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, and other members of the Aayog were present in the meeting.

Besides, several renowned economists and experts were part of the discussion, including former CEA Shankar Acharya, Ashok K Bhattacharya, N R Bhanumurthy, former RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal, Dharmakirti Joshi, Umakant Dash, Pinaki Chakraborty, Indranil Sen Gupta, Samiran Chakraborty, Abhiman Das, Rahul Bajoria, Monika Halan and Siddhartha Sanyal.

Advertisement

Viksit Bharat has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration.

Earlier this month, the Union Government sought suggestions for the upcoming Budget 2026 from the general public to help make new rules and plans for the country. According to a December 20 post on X by MyGovIndia, the government encouraged people to participate in this task.

"Building the Budget with Public Insight. Share your suggestions for Union Budget 2026-27 and contribute to the policies that promote inclusive growth and National development," the post read inviting everyone to visit the MyGov website to submit their views on what the new budget should focus on for the next year.