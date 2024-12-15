Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a discussion in Lok Sabha on "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", expressed the government’s commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He emphasised that the idea of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was a key discussion during the Constituent Assembly. He stressed the Supreme Court's repeated support for the UCC and stated, "We are working with full force for a Secular Civil Code."

UCC was part of Constituent Assembly discussions PM Modi noted that the subject of the UCC was discussed extensively during the Constituent Assembly’s deliberations. He highlighted that the responsibility of implementing UCC lies with the elected government, as part of its commitment to uphold the secular ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

"After the debate, it was decided that it would be better if the government that gets elected takes a decision on this and implements UCC in the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Supreme Court has made repeated observations on the necessity of UCC’s implementation, underlining its constitutional and secular importance. "The Supreme Court has also said many times that UCC should be brought into the country," the PM said.

Commitment to a Secular Civil Code PM Modi emphasized that the government is actively working toward a Secular Civil Code. He said, "Keeping in mind the spirit of the Constitution and the makers of the Constitution, we are working with full force for a Secular Civil Code," indicating the government’s intent to ensure equality and uniformity under civil laws.

Congress criticized for Article 35-A & Article 370

The PM also launched a strong criticism of Congress over constitutional issues like Article 370, Article 35-A, and the Emergency.

PM Modi attacked Congress over its role in implementing Article 35-A and Article 370, which affected Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the scrapping of Article 370 by his government in August 2019, he alleged that Congress undermined parliamentary processes with the imposition of Article 35-A without proper parliamentary approval.

"Everyone knows about 370 but very few know about 35-A... This work was done on the orders of the President and the Parliament of the country was kept in the dark," PM Modi said, accusing Congress of "strangling" the role of Parliament in these decisions and blamed their policies for undermining democratic processes.

The Emergency & Congress' historical accountability

Taking aim at Congress further, PM Modi revisited the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi's government in 1975. He accused Congress of systematically dismantling democratic freedoms during this period.

"Emergency was imposed, democratic systems were finished, the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were looted, and press freedom was curtailed. This sin on the forehead of Congress can never be erased," said PM Modi, stressing that the actions during the Emergency still leave a mark on Indian democracy and serve as a historical reminder of Congress' policies.

Criticism of the Nehru-Gandhi family's role PM Modi singled out the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of undermining constitutional values during their prolonged tenure in power.

"This family has challenged the Constitution at all levels. In 75 years of our journey, they ruled for 55 years. So, the country has the right to know what happened," he said.

He refrained from personal attacks but asserted the historical responsibility of Congress' governance, claiming their decisions led to several constitutional challenges.

