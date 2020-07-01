PM Modi quits Weibo; removes most of his posts

“In a move that will enhance communication with sisters and brothers of China, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi made a debut on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. This is first of a kind attempt by any leader across India," the statement which was also available in Chinese had gone on to add. The social media platform also carried pictures of Modi showing the Chinese president around historical landmarks at Mamallapuram in October of last year when Xi had visited India for the second India-China informal summit. Modi’s last post was a new year greeting to the Chinese people in January this year.