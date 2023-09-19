Hours before shifting of legislative proceedings to the new parliament, members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha gathered at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament House on Tuesday for a group photograph. A joint photograph will be taken of members of the Rajya Sabha and the 17th Lok Sabha. It will be followed by a group photograph of Rajya Sabha MPs and later, a group photograph of Lok Sabha members will be clicked. Also read: Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs gather for joint photo session Prime Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and other lawmakers arrived at the premises of the Parliament for the photo session on Tuesday morning. During the photo session a BJP got fainted. BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted but has now recovered and is a part of the photo session.

After the photo session, at around 11 am a function will be held in the Central Hall of the old building. The function will 'commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047'. Thereafter, the working of Parliament will be shifted to the new Parliament building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the new beginnings.

The Security personnel at the Parliament building were also seen in the new uniform before the special session of the Parliament in the new building.

The marshals, security staff and officials, chamber attendants and drivers have been issued new uniforms which they have to wear once the new parliament building starts functioning.

Khaki trousers, cream-coloured jackets, cream shirts with pink lotus motifs printed on them, bright coloured sarees with jackets for women and turbans for marshals figure in the new dress code. Security personnel at the Parliament building, instead of safari suits, will now wear camouflage pattern clothes similar to those worn by military personnel.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday will meet at the new building at 1:15 pm, and Rajya Sabha proceedings in its new chamber will commence at 2:15 pm.