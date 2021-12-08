Leaders across the political spectrum have extended their condolences on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that Rawat was a true patriot and India will never forget his service.

“Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," said Modi.

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

“As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that India has lost one of its bravest sons.

“I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," he said.

It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the CDS Rawat's death is an “irreparable loss" for the country's armed forces.

“Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country," he said.

“General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces," he added.

Singh further wished for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who suffered grave injury in the crash.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington," he said.

My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

India's home minister Amit Shah said that Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers.

“A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained," he said.

A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

“I also express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh," added Shah.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences and said that this is an unprecedented tragedy.

“I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief," he said.

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.



India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.