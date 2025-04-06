PM Modi to inaugurate Pamban Rail Bridge, flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram train in Tamil Nadu today: Full schedule

Ram Navami: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. 

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated6 Apr 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 6, to inaugurate a slew of projects on the occasion of Ram Navami. Here's what PM Modi's itinerary looks like:

Around 12 noon: PM Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge. The government said in a press release that the bridge "is built at a cost of over 700 crore". It is 2.08 km in length and is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands.

He will also flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the bridge.

Around 12:45 PM: PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu.

Around 1:30 PM: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various rail and road projects worth over 8,300 crore to the nation in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

These projects include:

1. Foundation stone for four-laning of 28 Km long Walajapet – Ranipet section of NH-40

2. 4-laned 29 Km long Viluppuram – Puducherry section of NH-332

3. 57 Km long Poondiyankuppam – Sattanathapuram section of NH-32

4. 48 Km long Cholapuram – Thanjavur section of NH-36.

"These highways will connect many pilgrim centres and tourist places, reduce distance between cities and enable faster access to Medical College and Hospital, Ports besides empowering local farmers to transport agricultural products to the nearby markets and boost economic activity of local leather and small scale industries," the government said in a press release.

This will be followed by his address to the gathering on the occasion.

Festivities are in full swing for the most revered day — Ram Navami — which is being celebrated on April 6 this year. Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri, culminates with Ram Navami, Lord Rama's birth anniversary, on the final day.

PM Modi will visit Haryana on April 14, marking a significant event for the state. Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli on Sunday shared that PM Modi will have two major programs in a single day: inaugurating the Hisar Airport and laying the foundation stone for the terminal building, which will enhance the airport's infrastructure.

PM Modi to inaugurate Pamban Rail Bridge, flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram train in Tamil Nadu today: Full schedule
