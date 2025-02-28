PM Modi attends Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrau, extends Ramadan wishes ahead of holy month

PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, wished citizens on the occasion of Ramzan, while speaking at the Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrauan in Delhi.

“May the bouquet of Jahan-e-Khusrau continue to bloom in this way. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Rumi Foundation and all of you. The holy month of Ramzan is also about to begin, and I extend my best wishes to all of you and every citizen of the country for Ramzan,” PM Modi said, while attending the Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrauan, at Sunder Nursery in Delhi.

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. It falls in the ninth month of the lunar calendar and is a period of deep devotion to Allah.

Ramzan date; Iftaar, Sehri timings In India, Ramadan would be observed from Sunday, March 2, as the crescent moon has still not been sighted in the nation. The timings for Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, which is the meal consumed after sunset, in various cities are as follows:



City Sehri time Iftaar time Mumbai 5:45 am 6:45 pm Delhi 5:28 am 6:23 pm Chennai 5:19 am 6:00 pm Hyderabad 5:32 am 6:02 pm Bengaluru 5:30 am 6:14 pm Kolkata 4:59 am 5: 11 pm

The timings, can however, change. Hence it is advisable to check with your nearby mosque about the Iftaar and Sehri timings.

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia In Saudi Arabia, the holy month of Ramadan would begin on Saturday, March 1, as the crescent moon was sighted on Friday, February 28.

