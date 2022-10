Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat from Sunday to Tuesday and launch development projects. The assembly polls are likely to be held later this year in his home state. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about ₹3,900 crore at Modhera. He will also declare Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

Days are not far when we will make aircraft in state: PM Modi Earlier, we were unable to make even cycles in Gujarat; now we are making cars and days are not far when we will make aircraft in the state: PM Narendra Modi

New energy of development infused for whole of North Gujarat: PM Modi Today, a new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana & the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road & rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development & healthcare have been inaugurated & foundation stones have been laid today: PM Modi Today, a new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana & the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road & rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development & healthcare have been inaugurated & foundation stones have been laid today: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ictHuUJ0Dl — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

With installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity: PM Modi Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it & earn from it. Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity: PM Modi Gujarat | Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it & earn from it... Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity: PM Modi in Modhera pic.twitter.com/GbnFXok2Re — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

People of Gujarat have made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Modi People of Gujarat have blessed me for last two decades and made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Narendra Modi

