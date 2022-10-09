Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
PM Modi in Ahmedabad to inaugurate multiple projects in Modhera | LIVE Updates

Image: ANI
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • PM Modi on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday where will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat from Sunday to Tuesday and launch development projects. The assembly polls are likely to be held later this year in his home state.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about 3,900 crore at Modhera. He will also declare Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

09 Oct 2022, 06:19 PM IST Days are not far when we will make aircraft in state: PM Modi

Earlier, we were unable to make even cycles in Gujarat; now we are making cars and days are not far when we will make aircraft in the state: PM Narendra Modi

09 Oct 2022, 06:12 PM IST New energy of development infused for whole of North Gujarat: PM Modi

Today, a new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana & the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road & rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development & healthcare have been inaugurated & foundation stones have been laid today: PM Modi

1
09 Oct 2022, 06:05 PM IST With installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity: PM Modi

Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it & earn from it. Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity: PM Modi

1
09 Oct 2022, 05:58 PM IST People of Gujarat have made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Modi

People of Gujarat have blessed me for last two decades and made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Narendra Modi

09 Oct 2022, 05:17 PM IST PM Modi reaches Modhera to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Modhera village in Gujarat’s Mehsana to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects. He will also declare Modhera as the first solar-powered village in India.

1
09 Oct 2022, 05:17 PM IST PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad

1

