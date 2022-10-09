{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat from Sunday to Tuesday and launch development projects. The assembly polls are likely to be held later this year in his home state.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about ₹3,900 crore at Modhera. He will also declare Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.