PM Modi in Ahmedabad to inaugurate multiple projects in Modhera | LIVE Updates
- PM Modi on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday where will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat from Sunday to Tuesday and launch development projects. The assembly polls are likely to be held later this year in his home state.
PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth about ₹3,900 crore at Modhera. He will also declare Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.
Earlier, we were unable to make even cycles in Gujarat; now we are making cars and days are not far when we will make aircraft in the state: PM Narendra Modi
Today, a new energy of development has been infused for Modhera, Mehsana & the whole of North Gujarat. From electricity, water to road & rail. Many projects related to dairy, skill development & healthcare have been inaugurated & foundation stones have been laid today: PM Modi
Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it & earn from it. Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity: PM Modi
People of Gujarat have blessed me for last two decades and made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Modhera village in Gujarat’s Mehsana to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects. He will also declare Modhera as the first solar-powered village in India.
