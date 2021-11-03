New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New Delhi today after concluding his five-day foreign visit to Italy and the UK.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the country after concluding his visit to Rome (Italy), Vatican City and Glasgow (Scotland). pic.twitter.com/xwYwbjJi3h — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2021

During his Conference of Parties (COP26) address on Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced five "amrit tatva" including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070. He declared that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

Highlighting India's efforts to combat climate change, PM Modi stated that India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and spirit.

He also participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event and laid stress on four aspects in infrastructure creation including sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Later on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Johnson launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative in Glasgow. The launch was part of the India-UK Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) is the first major summit that was held physically, where more than 120 countries participated after the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi also held various bilateral meetings with several heads of the state on the sidelines of the G20. He met German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Pope Francis, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.